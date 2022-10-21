CHEYENNE – Another off-track betting and gaming location is planned for Cheyenne.

The Laramie County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously voted to approve a resolution that would allow Wyoming Horse Racing LLC to "conduct pari-mutuel wagering on live horse racing, historic horse racing, simulcast events and rodeo events." The location would be a new facility in the area of the Swan Ranch business park.

