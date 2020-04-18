CHEYENNE – Thursday night, Cheyenne broke a 119-year-old record for the lowest temperature ever recorded April 16 with a low of 5 degrees Fahrenheit.
The previous record was set in 1901, with a low of 8 degrees Fahrenheit, said Crystal Worley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service based in Cheyenne.
For April, Worley said the temperatures so far are below average and are more akin to what’s usually seen in January or February. But she did say it’s normal to have a few late-season snowfalls in April and May.
She said usually in April high temperatures are around 55 degrees Fahrenheit, with lows in the 30s. Even the high of 27 degrees Thursday was well below the average temperature for this time of year, though it didn’t break any records.
Generally speaking, people can expect the temperatures to start warming up as the seasons shift from spring to summer as May and June roll around.
For this weekend, Worley said people can expect to experience some spring weather, with highs in the upper 40s. Highs will continue to move closer to normal next week, with temperatures reaching the 60s by Tuesday.
As the weather shifts, Worley said it’s important for people to have a severe weather plan, because with winter ending, severe weather is always just around the corner.