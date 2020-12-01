Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High around 35F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 13F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.