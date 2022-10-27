CHEYENNE – Although there are some storm clouds and areas of continued softness, new state statistics show the Wyoming economy is generally performing strongly.
In highlights of quarterly state data released on Tuesday, the document itself and a state economist’s email to stakeholders pointed to several areas of relative strength. Expensive commodities also mean strong state revenues, while the jobs picture is generally strong. On the other side of the ledger, some energy jobs are not back to where they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, and inflation continues to hurt consumers.
Statewide sales and use tax collections have hit a record for the three-month span, amid a big rise in prices. From July through September, the S&U rose 17% compared with the same three-month period a year earlier, totaling some $252 million.
“Heightened inflation continues to weigh on consumers’ spending power,” noted the introduction to the report by the Wyoming Department of Administration and Information’s Economic Analysis Division. “State revenues are performing well to begin fiscal year 2023 amongst high energy prices, increased mining activity and broad-based inflation.”
By industry, mining led all sectors for S&U in the latest quarter compared to the year-ago period, with an almost doubling to $14.1 million. Professional and business services had the biggest decline, falling almost 13%.
Counting the number of drilling rigs is one way experts gauge the strength of some energy sectors. “Oil rig count reaches 20 for the first time since before the pandemic,” said the report. “Oil & gas rig counts were 20 and 4, respectively, in September 2022. In September 2019, there were 25 oil rigs and 10 gas rigs.”
In recent days, there were a total of “26 active drilling rigs in Wyoming, both oil and gas, with 11 of them in Converse County,” wrote Ryan McConnaughey, spokesperson for the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, in an email Wednesday to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. He cited figures from the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.
Jobs can help measure energy’s recovery from the economic effects of when the pandemic first stuck. To return to pre-COVID-19 employment, the oil and gas and mining support sector would need to add another approximately 3,000 positions, for a total of almost 12,000 in the state. That compares to about 8,700 jobs in the recent figures, Dylan Bainer, the principal economist with the Economic Analysis Division, said by phone Wednesday.
When compared with the rest of the nation, on average, Wyoming in some ways is performing better economically. In other ways, it lags.
“The unemployment rates in August for Wyoming and the U.S. were 3.1% and 3.7%, respectively,” the report noted. “Statewide employment in August 2022 increased by 7,400 jobs (+2.7%) when compared to August 2021.”
In the second quarter of this year, Wyoming’s gross domestic product gained by 4.8% at an annualized rate over the first quarter, the state reported. “The U.S. real GDP increased by 5.8% over this time period.”
In Laramie County, some 600 jobs were added in August versus the same month in 2021, a gain of 1.3%.