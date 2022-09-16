CHEYENNE – The first season of a new podcast designed to share Wyomingites’ experiences with the rest of their state has been released.

Episodes of "That Doesn't Happen Every Day" feature interviews with people who’ve survived rattlesnake bites, hiked to the B-17 crash on Bomber Mountain and experienced a prison riot in Rawlins. Stories range from important events in Wyoming history to true crime and even a few encounters with the unexplained.

