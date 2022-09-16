CHEYENNE – The first season of a new podcast designed to share Wyomingites’ experiences with the rest of their state has been released.
Episodes of "That Doesn't Happen Every Day" feature interviews with people who’ve survived rattlesnake bites, hiked to the B-17 crash on Bomber Mountain and experienced a prison riot in Rawlins. Stories range from important events in Wyoming history to true crime and even a few encounters with the unexplained.
“It’s really important for me to interview people who’ve had a firsthand experience with something uncommon,” Dean Petersen, the podcast's producer, said in a news release. “I try to get the guests on the show to paint a picture in listeners’ heads of what actually happened in the style of a radio documentary.”
Notable episodes on "That Doesn’t Happen Every Day" include an interview with art dealer Harvey Deselms, who knowingly moved his art gallery into a building in Cheyenne where a body had been buried in the 1990s, and an interview with Gene Gagliano, who left New York to teach in a one-room schoolhouse near Fort Phil Kearny in the 1970s.
“My only real criteria to be on the show is that you have either experienced something unusual and interesting or that you are at least close to it, like the episode where I interviewed Jerred Metz, who wrote a book about Earl Durand’s violent rampage near Cody and Powell in 1939."
Not all episodes of the program take place in Wyoming.
“When Your Landlord Becomes a Legend" recounts the story of Petersen’s parents renting a house from painter Bob Ross when they were stationed in Alaska.
“I love how accessible people are in Wyoming, so most of my stories come from people and events here," Petersen said. "However, I’d never turn down an interesting story from any place.”