RIVERTON – A new season of “Wyoming Chronicle” starts in September, with installments featuring a one-of-a-kind museum in Gillette, a scientist pivotal to the deployment of a groundbreaking scientific instrument, the renovation of Wyoming’s biggest airport and an Old West re-enactor dedicated to the tradition of oral history.

“Wyoming Chronicle” host Steve Peck signs on for his first full season with the show, kicking off Sept. 2 with a visit to the Gillette Auto and Relic Museum in Campbell County, described by the host as “a fabulous collection of old cars, gas pumps, neon signs and other memorabilia that’s unlike anything else in Wyoming – and perhaps the nation.”

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus