RIVERTON – A new season of “Wyoming Chronicle” starts in September, with installments featuring a one-of-a-kind museum in Gillette, a scientist pivotal to the deployment of a groundbreaking scientific instrument, the renovation of Wyoming’s biggest airport and an Old West re-enactor dedicated to the tradition of oral history.
“Wyoming Chronicle” host Steve Peck signs on for his first full season with the show, kicking off Sept. 2 with a visit to the Gillette Auto and Relic Museum in Campbell County, described by the host as “a fabulous collection of old cars, gas pumps, neon signs and other memorabilia that’s unlike anything else in Wyoming – and perhaps the nation.”
Next up, on Sept. 9, is a return interview with Dr. Scott Acton, the wavefront sensing and control specialist for the James Webb Space Telescope, which deployed on Christmas Day to a point a million miles from Earth and began probing areas of deep space never seen before by human eyes.
Lifelong Wyoming resident Ray Maple brings the story of a largely forgotten outlaw, Tom O’Day, to “Wyoming Chronicle” on Sept. 23. O’Day rode with two much more famous cohorts, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and Maple uses O’Day as the basis for a colorful first-person narrative as part of a larger historical yarn about the closing days of the Old West era in Wyoming.
And on Sept. 30, a committed troupe of community theater devotees in Rock Springs celebrates 20 years of independent theater – doing it their way as they bring productions to the local stage in a labor-of-love undertaking that helps showcase their city as an unexpected center of culture and the arts in Wyoming.
Other “Wyoming Chronicle” shows in the fall season lineup include:
A farewell to longtime public radio newsman Bob Beck, who is retiring in October after more than 30 years at the microphone;
A visit to Jackson Hole Airport, which boards twice as many passengers as the other eight commercial airports in Wyoming combined, but which opted to shut down for two months just as the busy summer tourism season was beginning in order to take on a much-needed runway rebuild and terminal renovation;
A two-part installment with Uprising, a non-profit organization founded in Sheridan that has emerged as the Rocky Mountain regional leader in identifying and combatting human trafficking.
Also in production are programs featuring Wyoming’s school resource officers, the one-time director of the University of Wyoming’s school of environmental studies who now has the same job at Yale University, Wyoming Poet Laureate Gene Gagliano, and the 15-year effort in Laramie that culminated this year with the Great American Main Street Award – the only community west of the Mississippi to earn the honor.
New “Wyoming Chronicle” installments premiere Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on WyomingPBS, with repeats at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. The show also is available online anytime at wyomingpbs.org.