CHEYENNE – The 2021 Wyoming Legislature passed several bills that will make changes to Wyoming Game and Fish Department laws and regulations. Many of these bills have an impact on the public, too.
The following is a summary of the notable Game and Fish-related bills that passed, how they will impact the public and the next steps for implementation:
- Hunting and fishing access - reliable funding (HB 122) – Sportspeople can anticipate more places to go to hunt and fish in Wyoming, thanks to this bill increasing the cost of the conservation stamp from $12.50 to $21.50. The bulk of the additional funding will pay for access easements or other agreements to provide public access to difficult-to-access or inaccessible private, federal and state lands for hunting and fishing. The remaining funds will go toward projects to improve wildlife crossings and fish passage. The cost increase will be effective July 1.
- Pioneer trapping license (HB 112) – Beginning July 1, residents who are at least 65 and have lived in Wyoming for at least 30 years will be able to buy a pioneer trapping license for $20.
- Big and trophy game - minimum age (HB 115) – With the passage of this bill, youth hunters will be able to hold a license to pursue big or trophy game animals at 11 years old if they turn 12 by the end of the calendar year. This is effective July 1.
- 2021 large funding projects (HB 66) – The large funding projects bill approves the funding for significant wildlife and habitat projects for 2021. This funding comes from the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resources Trust Fund, and several involve partnerships with Game and Fish. Projects include wildlife crossing projects for mule deer near Dry Piney on Highway 189 as well as on I-25 from Kaycee to Buffalo. Funding will also be directed toward invasive species projects in the Sheridan area.
Game and Fish will continue to provide updates as these changes move through the regulation proposal process.