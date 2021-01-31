This Wednesday, Feb. 3, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle and its sister publications will unveil a new “umbrella” website designed to make news from across the state more readily available than ever.
Still located online at WyomingNews.com, this new site will offer all of the comprehensive local news WTE readers have come to expect, but packaged in a more reader-friendly format. The latest stories, updated seven days a week, can be found at the top of the page. As you scroll down, you’ll find other local news and all of the COVID-19 information you need, as well as additional news from Wyoming News Exchange member newspapers, local sports coverage, obituaries, photo galleries, videos, features, opinion content and much more.
Tabs at the top of the page will take you directly to a dedicated web page of news from our award-winning WyoSports team (included with your WTE subscription), as well as (through separate memberships or convenient day passes) the Wyoming Business Report, Laramie Boomerang, Rawlins Times and Rock Springs Rocket Miner.
At the same time, we are introducing a new e-Edition, which is fully integrated with the website. With this change, if we update a story in that day’s newspaper with new information online after the print edition is published, the change will be automatically reflected in the e-Edition.
This change also means loyal WTE subscribers will be able to access all of our content, both on the website and in the e-Edition with a single login. After an initial period in which the site will be free to everyone, members who already have access behind our paywall will be able to use their existing login and password to continue to enjoy WTE and WyoSports content as part of their print or digital-only subscription. Those who have never spent any time on our website are encouraged to check it out.
Of course, all of our news coverage also is available 24/7 on our free WyoNews smartphone app, available for both Apple and Android devices. The app also lets you customize push notifications so you’ll always be notified right away when news breaks or the content you’re interested in goes online.
And if you’re not already, we encourage you to follow us on social media, as well. We’re on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wtenews/ and on Twitter @WTEnews.
Our mission continues to be to provide our customers with the latest, most accurate and most relevant information of anyone in southeast Wyoming and beyond. But we also want to be responsive to your needs. After spending some time with the new website, if you have suggestions for improvement, please email them to me at bmartin@wyomingnews.com.
For several years now, we’ve said the Wyoming Tribune Eagle is “More than a newspaper.” With this latest version of our digital platforms, we believe we’re living that mission in exciting new ways. We hope you agree.
– Brian Martin, WTE managing editor