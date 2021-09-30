...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County,
East Platte County, Goshen County, Central Laramie County and
East Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Newcastle Rep. Hunt resigns to take post in Lummis' D.C. office
NEWCASTLE – State Rep. Hans Hunt, R-Newcastle, announced Thursday that he will resign his position in the Wyoming State Legislature to pursue a professional career opportunity in Washington, D.C.
Hunt recently accepted a job with U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis’ office in Washington, where he will serve as her agriculture and trade policy adviser. His resignation is effective today.
“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the constituents of House District 2 for the past decade,” Hunt said. “I cannot thank the voters of Weston, Niobrara and Goshen counties enough for allowing me to represent them in Cheyenne and placing their trust in me through the past six elections.”
Hunt noted that he had not planned on running for a seventh term in the 2022 election, and that the job opportunity was timely, as he had been considering what his next steps would be after his current term expired.