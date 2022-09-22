NEWCASTLE – Zach Beam, a physical science, physics and advanced chemistry teacher at Newcastle High School, has been named Wyoming’s 2023 Teacher of the Year, in a surprise assembly at the school on Thursday.

Over the past decade that he has been teaching, Beam’s teaching model and approach have changed several times. However, his goal has always been the same: to help students learn scientific concepts and enjoy the process of doing science and engineering.

