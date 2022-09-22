NEWCASTLE – Zach Beam, a physical science, physics and advanced chemistry teacher at Newcastle High School, has been named Wyoming’s 2023 Teacher of the Year, in a surprise assembly at the school on Thursday.
Over the past decade that he has been teaching, Beam’s teaching model and approach have changed several times. However, his goal has always been the same: to help students learn scientific concepts and enjoy the process of doing science and engineering.
“Zach has the ability to bring the excitement of learning to his students with innovation and explanation,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder said in a news release. “What he is doing in the area of STEM education ... just goes to show that he is all-in with letting his students grasp these far-reaching concepts in a way that is really, really fun and exciting.”
Beam, who has taught in Newcastle for the past nine years, has presented at state and national conferences on managing a paperless classroom, the logistics of summer field science, and implementing a student makerspace to support student interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. In the fall of 2023, he will teach a STEM Lab in Newcastle.
“I was honored to be named Weston #1 District Teacher of the Year, but it is above and beyond to be named Wyoming Teacher of the Year,” Beam said. “It was amazing to see the student reaction to the announcement, and it continues to get me excited to see them excited.”