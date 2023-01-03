...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM
MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected. Patchy blowing snow.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County into southern Platte County
including Cheyenne, Chugwater, and Wheatland.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. Patchy blowing snow may result in
locally reduced visibilities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest
road conditions for the state you are calling from can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
District Court Judge Steven Sharpe, from the left, swears Commissioner Gunnar Malm, Coroner Rebecca Reid, Assessor Kenneth Guille, Sheriff Brian Kozak, Clerk of District Court Diane Sanchez, District Attorney Sylvia Hackl, Treasurer Tammy Deisch, Clerk Debra Lee, and Commissioner Linda Heath into office in the Historic Courthouse in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
From the left, Coroner Rebecca Reid, Assessor Kenneth Guille, Sheriff Brian Kozak, Clerk of District Court Diane Sanchez, and District Attorney Sylvia Hackl are sworn into office in the Historic Courthouse in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
From the left, Commissioner Dr. Troy Thompson, Commissioner Gunnar Malm District, Court Judge Steven Sharpe, from the left, swears Commissioner Gunnar Malm, Coroner Rebecca Reid, Assessor Kenneth Guille, Sheriff Brian Kozak, Clerk of District Court Diane Sanchez, District Attorney Sylvia Hackl, and Treasurer Tammy Deisch are sworn into office by District Court Judge Steven Sharpe in the Historic Courthouse in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
District Court Judge Steven Sharpe signs the oaths of office for a group of Laramie County officials in the Historic Courthouse in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
District Attorney Sylvia Hackl, left, talks with District Court Judge Steven Sharpe after taking her oath of office in the Historic Courthouse in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Sheriff Brian Kozak, left, talks with District Court Judge Steven Sharpe after taking his oath of office in the Historic Courthouse in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
District Court Judge Steven Sharpe begins proceedings to swear Laramie County officials into office in the Historic Courthouse in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Clerk of District Court Diane Sanchez, left, and Assessor Kenneth Guille sign their respective oaths of office in the Historic Courthouse in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Commissioner Dr. Troy Thompson signs his oath of office in the Historic Courthouse in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Commissioner Linda Heath signs her oath of office in the Historic Courthouse in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Treasurer Tammy Deisch signs her oath of office in the Historic Courthouse in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Coroner Rebecca Reid signs her oath of office in the Historic Courthouse in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Clerk Debra Lee signs her oath of office in the Historic Courthouse in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Clerk of District Court Diane Sanchez, left, and Assessor Kenneth Guille sign their respective oaths of office in the Historic Courthouse in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Ten newly-elected Laramie County officials were sworn into office Tuesday morning, and are excited to get to work in the community.
The ceremony was administered by First District Court Judge Steven Sharpe in the Laramie County Historic Courthouse, who was the first to extend a congratulations to the general election victors. He said he was struck by “the incredible palette” of officials, and was impressed by their talent and dedication to public service.
“I don’t think that there’s anything more that you can do as a public servant that would help contribute to the community more than the jobs that they have decided they want to do,” he said before swearing them in. “They have a real chance to make a positive difference in the community that we all love.”
While there were new faces added to the county government offices, some incumbents were back again for another term. These include Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee, Coroner Rebecca Reid, Assessor Kenneth Guille and Clerk of District Court Diane Sanchez.
Laramie County Commissioners Gunnar Malm, Troy Thompson and Linda Heath were also all re-elected after securing their place in the primary election.
Malm told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle at the reception he is grateful for the opportunity to serve the residents of Laramie County again, and to build on his accomplishments in his first term. He is focused on economic diversification and development, standing up mental health and substance use disorder resources, as well as completing sixth-penny sales tax projects.
“We have a track record here in the county of all working together. Everybody knows that the focus is the residents and our employees, and so we’re able to accomplish great things when we set aside ego,” Malm said on the relationships with the newly-elected officials. “Everyone in that room today kind of has that mindset.”
Laramie County Sheriff Brian Kozak is an official who is prepared to make his agency better, and to serve the residents of southeast Wyoming.
His top three priorities are building a healthy work environment for employees and strong relationships, implementing community policing programs and evaluating best practices within the jail system. He said there are goals to have better mental health services and programming, as well as a connection to the community when inmates are released to keep them from coming back to the jail.
He was also proud he was able to swear in his command later in the morning, which filled vacancies of previous supervisors who retired. Undersheriff Chance Walkama, Chief Deputy Perry Rockvam and Chief Deputy Aaron Veldheer took oaths of office.
“There’s a lot we want to accomplish, so we just have to remember to take change slowly,” Kozak said. “And make sure the employees give input along the way.”
District Attorney Sylvia Hackl and Treasurer Tammy Deisch are in the minority of newly-elected officials that will serve their first term in office, along with Kozak.
Hackl told the WTE it’s a wonderful feeling to be sworn in, because now the transition period is over and she can start having an impact. Former DA Leigh Anne Manlove didn’t run for re-election, but Hackl defeated Thomas Callison in the Republican primary. She had no opponent in the general election.
“The first priority, as I said throughout the campaign, is staffing. I’m pleased to report that we have several applications waiting at state HR for attorneys,” she said. “That’s just wonderful, and in fact, we have one new attorney starting next Monday.”
The District Attorney’s Office has reported staffing shortages having a negative impact on its ability to function, and Hackl said there has been a “great deal of tension” between her new office and law enforcement. She said she has met with Sheriff Kozak and Cheyenne Police Department Chief Mark Francisco.
“We have met and we have talked about some specific procedural things to focus on,” Hackl said. “I want to use that as a basis to build a better working relationship. Where not just me, but everyone in the office can have a nice back and forth discussion as needed with members of law enforcement, to include the Wyoming Highway Patrol.”
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.