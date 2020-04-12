CHEYENNE – The newly formed Wyoming Energy Authority Board of Directors held its first meeting Monday via videoconference, according to a news release.
Voting board members were joined by Gov. Mark Gordon, ex-officio board members, as well as other interested parties, and received presentations from Wyoming Infrastructure Authority and Wyoming Pipeline Authority staff.
The board members elected their leaders for the upcoming term:
• Mark Stege, Black Hills Energy, chairman
• Paul Ulrich, Jonah Energy, vice chairman
• Wendy Hutchinson, Lighthouse Resources Inc., secretary
“I am honored to be entrusted to lead this group and to set the stage for an exciting new chapter for Wyoming,” said Stege, whp also is the current Wyoming Infrastructure Authority chairman. “The formation of the Wyoming Energy Authority, establishing a mission, collaborating on an energy strategy for the state, and providing a one-stop shop for energy development is a game-changer for Wyoming.”
The WEA is tasked by Gordon and the Legislature to develop, administer and communicate the Wyoming Energy Strategy. Priorities include diversifying and expanding Wyoming’s energy economy, and facilitating Wyoming’s permitting, production, development and transmission of energy.
The board will meet every other week through May to ensure it is ready to launch July 1. They will be working on hiring staff, determining the office location, and setting the mission and vision for the organization.