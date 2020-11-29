CHEYENNE – When the coronavirus pandemic hit Wyoming, Wyoming Tribune Eagle carrier Veda C. – as she’s known on her route – saw what was happening at local grocery stores, with people fighting over toilet paper and leaving senior citizens to fend for themselves.
She was shocked to witness the lack of kindness and knew a number of clients on her newspaper route were elderly. One of her customers even joked with her, “You’re up here with the gray-haired crowd.”
So Veda did what she felt God called her to do – she passed a note to all her customers with their paper one morning, offering to get any essentials they needed from the store, in case they were nervous to be in large crowds or couldn’t get necessary items like toilet paper and cleaning supplies.
Her kind-hearted notes caught the attention of a number of folks, and Veda was recently awarded Compassionate Cheyenne’s 17th Compassion-in-Action Award for her willingness to lend a hand. When asked how it felt to win the award, Veda said she was just really grateful.
“I’m grateful for my work, my customers, my job. I’m just grateful,” Veda said.
She also made it clear that her offer still stands for any of her customers, especially as COVID-19 cases are spiking in the community once again. One customer took her up on the offer when they were in need of toilet paper, but now that she’s won the award and news of her note has spread across social media, Veda hopes her act of kindness can inspire even more people to follow suit.
“What I would hope this accomplishes is to inspire other people to help their neighbors and to just be kind people. Like when you go to the grocery store, don’t yell or be rude to the workers there. Be nice to them; thank them for being there, because they’re risking their health so we could get the groceries; even just thanking a police officer just because he comes when you call – just simple little stuff like that that could really make somebody’s day,” Veda said.
And that is exactly the goal of the Compassion-in-Action Award. By recognizing acts of compassion, Compassionate Cheyenne hopes to encourage more kindness within the community. They focus on recognizing people in the community who are focused on issues like housing, health care and food insecurity, and each award winner receives $100 from the Sunrise Rotary Club, with funds provided by RBC Wealth Management.
“The goal of all this is to raise awareness of what’s possible in shining a light of compassion in our community. We might help to inspire others, or we might be inspired by them,” said Compassionate Cheyenne’s Beth Howard, who is also a customer on Veda’s route.
Howard said Veda functions as the unofficial neighborhood watch, having called the police for a check-in once when the Howards’ front door was open in the middle of the night. Even though nothing was wrong, Howard said the neighborhood was “blessed” to have a carrier that cares so much.
“She really keeps her eye out for her customers, because she knows who’s home and who’s not home and how things usually are. She’s just a very caring person, and she brings all of that into her job,” Howard said.
And for Veda and her customers, acts of kindness are a two-way street. While Veda offered her assistance during the pandemic, she said the residents on her route have shown her immense kindness in her nearly 10 years as a WTE carrier.
Her shift begins at 12:30 a.m., when she loads her papers and heads to the route with her three-wheeled bike ready to go. Doing her work in the early morning hours, before the sun comes up, Veda said a number of her customers have told her to come to their door if she ever needs anything or if there’s any trouble on the route.
In the cold winter months, she said she’s often invited in to have a cup of coffee and warm up, and her customers that recycle their newspaper bags often leave cute little notes, thanking her for what she does. A number of her customers even offered to help with grocery store runs if the demands from her note became too much for one person.
For Veda, the cycle of kindness exemplifies the way life should be lived.
“God wants us to walk in love and to help one another. And so that’s what we all should be doing,” she said.