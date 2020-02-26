CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Civic Center announced Tuesday that acclaimed musical act Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will perform at the Civic Center on Friday, Aug. 14.
According to a press release, tickets start at $28.50 (plus applicable fees) and go on sale at noon this Friday, Feb. 28.
The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is one of the most accomplished bands in American roots music. According to the release, following an extended 50th anniversary tour in 2018, the ensemble grew to a six-piece act for the first time since its early days.
The group now includes Jeff Hanna (acoustic guitar, electric guitar), Jimmie Fadden (drums, harmonica), Bob Carpenter (keyboards), Jim Photoglo (bass, acoustic guitar), Ross Holmes (fiddle, mandolin) and Jaime Hanna (electric and acoustic guitar). All six members also sing, and when their voices merge, the members are known for adding a powerful new harmonic component to the legendary band.