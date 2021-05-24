CHEYENNE – In conjunction with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s ”Free Fishing Day" on June 5, daily use fees are waived at all parks/recreation areas that provide angling.
WyoParks locations offering free entrance are Boysen, Buffalo Bill, Curt Gowdy, Edness K. Wilkins, Fort Phil Kearny, Glendo, Guernsey, Keyhole, Seminoe and Hawk Springs.
Camping fees are not waived. The fee waiver does not apply to reservations.
Fishing opportunities also exist at the following sites, which offer free entrance year-round; Bear River, Hot Springs, Medicine Lodge and Sinks Canyon.
Free Fishing Day is offered annually by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and involves lakes and reservoirs throughout the state.