CHEYENNE – In an effort to halt confusion and provide communication with the public, Laramie County clarified it has not initiated any type of lockdown or stay-at-home order.
Nearby Larimer County – located in northern Colorado – issued a stay-at-home order on Wednesday, March 25. Due to similar spelling and proximity of these two counties, local officials wanted to reiterate that message to Laramie County residents.
Although there is no lockdown or stay-at-home orders for Laramie County, all Wyoming residents are urged to stay home whenever possible, as announced by Gov. Mark Gordon on Wednesday afternoon.