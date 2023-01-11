CHEYENNE – The nonprofit No Veteran Dies Alone program is seeking volunteers to serve clients inside the Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
The Cheyenne VA No Veteran Dies Alone program utilizes volunteers to honor veterans and to meet the emotional needs of those who would otherwise be alone at the end of life. This volunteer support is especially important for its rural patient population, whose families may be at a distance and unable to visit regularly, if at all.
Many other patients, especially those with long hospitalizations, or those residing in the Community Living Center, benefit from the regular visitation, companionship and support of NVDA volunteers. Families keeping vigil also welcome a brief respite and the emotional support of compassionate volunteers.
Emotionally mature volunteers from all walks of life are needed for a variety of positions, including program, patient, family and bereavement support. Some volunteers will have a unique opportunity to be available on call during the death and dying process. The camaraderie and support of volunteers who are also veterans is especially welcome.
All NVDA training and volunteering opportunities are on-campus only, at the Cheyenne VA Medical Center, 2360 East Pershing Blvd. This program only has authority to train and oversee volunteers serving on campus. If you are interested in serving in a different venue, contact your local hospice agency to inquire about volunteering opportunities.
NVDA volunteers must complete 20 hours of specialized training, taught in a sequence of seven sessions: Tuesdays from 1-4 p.m., Feb. 14 through March 28 in the Cheyenne VA Auditorium. Volunteers must attend or make up every session. Training is offered twice a year.