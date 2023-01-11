Cheyenne VA Medical Center FILE

The Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center is seen on Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Cheyenne.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE – The nonprofit No Veteran Dies Alone program is seeking volunteers to serve clients inside the Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

The Cheyenne VA No Veteran Dies Alone program utilizes volunteers to honor veterans and to meet the emotional needs of those who would otherwise be alone at the end of life. This volunteer support is especially important for its rural patient population, whose families may be at a distance and unable to visit regularly, if at all.

