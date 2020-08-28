CHEYENNE – During his nearly 50 years as an architect in Cheyenne, Noel Griffith Jr. proved himself a trustworthy partner for both private and public projects.
His architectural philosophy rotated around serving his clients, and his dedication to the craft secured his company roles on projects like the Jonah Building and the Cheyenne Aquatic Center renovations. Griffith’s touch can be seen in the design of buildings across the city.
And while the job was hard work, Griffith said he met some incredible people along the way.
“Almost everybody that I’ve worked for as an architect has ended up to be a friend,” Griffith said.
On Friday, Griffith joined about 40 others at the ribbon-cutting for the new Judge Joseph M. Carey Cheyenne City Center, which marks his last project as the lead architect. Griffith will still be involved in the operations at Winters Griffith, previously Noel Griffith Jr. & Associates, but he’s finally found a candidate to pass the torch to after more than a decade of searching.
Jamie Winters will carry the company forward with the same values Griffith brought to the table. Winters has already followed in Griffith’s footsteps, having to miss Friday’s ribbon-cutting to handle an emergency on a project they’re working on in Cody.
According to Ben Hornock, the project manager for the new city center, the hands-on approach of Winters Griffith was a significant benefit while working on this project.
“I’ve had problems with architects that just do the design and then kind of leave it alone. But Noel’s the kind of guy who will always surprise you – you’re walking the job site, and there’s Noel, and he’s looking at the work and inspecting the work. He really cares about what he designs, instead of just putting some lines on the paper and walking away,” Hornock said.
The way Griffith has run his business is also reflected in the buildings he’s designed. Where some architects have their own ideas and style, Griffith followed the lead of his clients and aimed to deliver on their wants and needs. For that reason, he said a number of clients brought them back to complete other projects.
“I’m not the owner of any project that I do,” Griffith said. “My owners are the key to what that building should be. Now, that doesn’t mean that I’m going to just fill a prescription that they give me; no building will be the same, and every building will be to the pleasure of the people I’m working for.”
A number of projects stand out as favorites for Griffith, two of which are the design of Equality State Bank, now First Interstate, and Halladay Motors. He said those two big projects laid the groundwork for the firm he built.
But even after so many years of experience, the road to completing the new Municipal Court building was no easy task. It took almost a year to get the council on board with the new location at 300 W. 17th St., though Griffith noted they were just doing their due diligence.
He also said, “If it’s worth doing, it’s worth fighting for.”
Even Councilman Pete Laybourn, who voted against the new location, came around at the ribbon-cutting Friday and admitted that this project was a great replacement for the decaying Carey Building. Mayor Marian Orr thanked Griffith and his team for their efforts on the project and all the work they’ve done for the city.
“(Noel) has been such an integral part of our community – a great architect with so many landmarks throughout this community. But this is his final project, and it’s a legacy project, and it’s quite beautiful,” Orr said.