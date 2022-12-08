...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THURSDAY MORNING
TO 8 PM MST THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH expected.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
1 of 2
Lights and holiday decorations light up the front yard of Jesse and Katie Blunn’s house in December 2022. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file
What’s holiday season without a dazzling light display?
Some might celebrate Christmas through family bonding, charity service or extravagant gift giving, but there are some who mark the the end of the year by outfitting their home with a light display that even the folks in the International Space Station could admire.
This season, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle wants to know who in town has a light display worthy of community recognition. Whether it’s a neighbor or a relative (not yourself), send them our way to be potentially featured in an upcoming issue of the WTE’s ToDo section.
To nominate someone with a stellar light display, please send an email to todo@wyomingnews.com with the subject line “Holiday Lights,” and include their name, phone number, and a few lines about why you think they deserve recognition. We’d prefer if you included your name and phone number, as well, but we will accept anonymous submissions.
The holidays will only hang around for so long, so the earlier you get your nominations to us, the better. To have your nomination potentially featured in an article, please submit by Dec. 14.
Unfortunately, not every submission will be featured in the story, but all submissions that fit the criteria will be mentioned. Thank you for helping spread the holiday cheer. We look forward to reading your nominations, and we guarantee others will, too!