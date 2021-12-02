There are few things that sing “Christmas” quite like a dazzling display of lights.
Did we just bring someone to mind? A neighbor or relative?
Good, because we’re looking to round up the biggest, brightest and most creative displays of lights in Cheyenne and surrounding area. If you know someone with a front yard that awakens your holiday spirit and/or possibly blinds passing cars with a wall of LED joy, then spread the love and send them our way to be featured in an upcoming issue of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s ToDo section.
To nominate someone with a stellar light display, please send an email to todo@wyomingnews.com with the subject line “Holiday Lights,” and include their name, phone number, and a few lines about why you think they deserve recognition. We’d prefer if you included your name and phone number, as well, but we will accept anonymous submissions.
The holidays will only hang around for so long, so the earlier you get your nominations to us, the better. To have your nomination potentially featured in an article, please submit before Dec. 7.
Unfortunately, not every submission will be featured in the story, but all submissions that fit the criteria will be mentioned. Thank you for helping spread the holiday cheer. We look forward to reading your nominations and we guarantee others will, too!