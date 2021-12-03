...HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
