...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 310 and 313.
* WIND...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 17 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop may spread rapidly. Outdoor
burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
We all have them – people in our lives who support us, the company we work for, the service group we belong to and our community as a whole in small, but vital ways.
We call them “Unsung Heroes,” and we think it’s time to change that by singing their praises through feature stories this holiday season. But to do that, we need your help.
To nominate someone in your life who you consider an “Unsung Hero,” please send an email to news@wyomingnews.com with the subject line “Unsung Heroes” and include their name, phone number and a few lines about why you think they deserve recognition. (We’d love to have your name and phone number, too, so we can interview you about why you suggested them, but we will accept anonymous nominations.)
In order to give us time to write these stories and have them ready for publication between Christmas and New Year’s Day, we need you to send in your nominations by Friday, Dec. 3 (but the sooner, the better).
Unfortunately, we probably won’t be able to write full stories about everyone who is nominated, but we’ll be sure to let them know they’re appreciated. Thanks in advance for helping us recognize the “Unsung Heroes” in our community!