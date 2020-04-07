CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Business Alliance/Wyoming Heritage Foundation, along with the Daniels Fund and the University of Wyoming College of Business, are seeking nominations for the 2020 Daniels Fund Ethical Leadership Award.
The award honors business leaders who represent the “best of the best” in ethical leadership and have lived a life of integrity at work, at home and in their communities. To nominate a deserving individual, complete the form at www.wyomingbusinessalliance.com. Nominations are due by July 15, and should be submitted to cindy@wyoba.com.
The winner of this year’s Daniels Fund Ethical Leadership Award will be announced at the Governor’s Business Forum, held Nov. 18-20 at Little America Hotel and Resort in Cheyenne. The Wyoming Business Alliance and Wyoming Heritage Foundation host the Governor’s Forum.
The ethical leadership award was created to recognize Wyoming citizens who embody the ethical leadership principles exhibited by Bill Daniels, a cable-television pioneer who started his professional career in Casper.
Cheyenne attorney Greg Dyekman was the 2018 recipient of the Daniels Ethical Leadership Award.