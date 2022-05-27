CHEYENNE – AARP Wyoming is accepting submissions for the Andrus Award for Community Service through July 15.
The Andrus Award recognizes individuals who are sharing their experience, talent and skills to enrich their communities.
To nominate a Wyomingite over the age of 50 for their service, go to AARP.org/AndrusAward. If your nominee is chosen, you will be given $500 to donate to the charity of your choice.
AARP’s commitment to volunteer service can be traced back to its founder, Ethel Percy Andrus, whose motto “to serve, not to be served” has shaped the group's community service efforts at the national, state and local levels. Each year, AARP honors the legacy of Andrus with the AARP Wyoming Andrus Award for Community Service.
Nominees for the Award must meet the following eligibility requirements:
Nominees must be 50 years or older.
The achievements, accomplishments or service on which the nomination is based must have been performed on a volunteer basis, without pay.
Volunteers receiving small stipends to cover costs associated with the volunteer activity are eligible.
The achievements, accomplishments or service on which the nomination is based must reflect AARP’s vision and purpose.
The achievements, accomplishments or service on which the nomination is based must be replicable and provide inspiration for others to serve.
Partisan political achievements, accomplishments or service may not be considered.
Couples or partners who perform service together are eligible; however, teams are not eligible.
The recipient must live in Wyoming.
Previous Andrus Award recipients are not eligible.
Volunteers serving on the Andrus Award selection committee are not eligible.