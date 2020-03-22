CHEYENNE – Britney Wallesch sees a circular problem restricting the number of women in the Wyoming Legislature.
“There probably needs to be some changes in the infrastructure in order for (the Legislature) to be something that is more feasible for more women,” Wallesch said. “And I don’t think that those changes will ever happen until there’s more women.”
With women making up roughly 16% of the Legislature’s 90 seats, Wyoming sits among the bottom five state legislatures for female participation rates. As a member of Leadership Wyoming class of 2019, Wallesch explored why women struggle to run for office in Wyoming, and she realized some of the barriers, like being a long distance away from family, didn’t apply as much to her.
“That started to make me feel like maybe I had a responsibility to look at this a little bit closer,” Wallesch said. “I’ve always been a person who, once I’ve identified a problem, I’m very much a person who wants to get in it and be part of solving it.”
On Saturday, Wallesch announced her candidacy as a Democrat in Senate District 6, which covers a sliver of Cheyenne, much of eastern Laramie County and a portion of Goshen County. As the current chair of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network board, she hopes to bring more focus on their potential role in the state’s economy.
“(With) the nonprofit sector and the small business economy, we’re not giving them enough representation in these conversations,” said Wallesch, who also owns Black Dog Animal Rescue in Cheyenne. “I would like to see that happen, because I think that the more voices we have, and the variety of experience that we are tapping into, the more likely we are to come up with solutions that have evaded us for a very long time.”
Wallesch argued the state has “tapped out how much we can cut and still hope that people will want to stay here and make their living here and raise their families here and create a future here.” Instead, she said the Legislature should be looking at new revenue streams and possible expansions of renewable resources and public-private partnerships.
“I think that’s something that we can really turn to our nonprofit community to model for us and maybe help us identify other opportunities in that way,” Wallesch said. “I just think that we’re too siloed in these conversations, and we definitely need to be bringing more diversity of industry and experience to the table to look at solutions.”
The district, which is currently represented by Republican Anthony Bouchard, has been solidly red in recent years. Wallesch, a fifth-generation Wyomingite, grew up in the area she’s running to represent, and while she won’t shy away from being a Democrat, her hope is voters will put people over party when casting their ballots.
“What people want right now is representation that shows up for them, that shows up in their community, that knows who they are, that knows who their kids are, that’s been in their schools, and I don’t think that we have that in our current representation,” Wallesch said.
No other candidates have publicly announced their plans to run in Senate District 6, though that could change in the coming weeks. The primary election for state seats will be Aug. 18.