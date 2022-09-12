CHEYENNE – Skils’kin, a nonprofit focused on disabilities and employment that operates in Washington, Montana, Oklahoma and Wyoming, will pay $100,000 and provide other relief to settle a race discrimination lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the federal agency said in a Monday news release.

The only Black employee on the Skils’kin grounds crew working at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne was called various racial slurs by other Skils’kin employees, according to the EEOC. When the employee complained about the racially offensive statements, Skils’kin reportedly assigned him to work directly with the coworker and supervisor who were harassing him. The EEOC said Skils’kin continued to ignore the employee’s complaints and then fired him, despite his multiple years of service, while retaining a white employee hired only three months earlier.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus