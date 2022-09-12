...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT TUESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming. Some locations impacted include
but are not limited to Douglas, Lusk, Wheatland, Torrington, Pine
Bluffs, Cheyenne, Laramie, Shirley Basin, and Muddy Gap.
WHEN...1 PM MDT Monday until 1 PM MDT Tuesday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 419, 429, 430, AND 432...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday morning through
Tuesday afternoon.
* WIND...Southeast 15 to 20 MPH with gusts 25 to 30 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Nonprofit must pay employee $100k for discrimination, retaliation
CHEYENNE – Skils’kin, a nonprofit focused on disabilities and employment that operates in Washington, Montana, Oklahoma and Wyoming, will pay $100,000 and provide other relief to settle a race discrimination lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the federal agency said in a Monday news release.
The only Black employee on the Skils’kin grounds crew working at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne was called various racial slurs by other Skils’kin employees, according to the EEOC. When the employee complained about the racially offensive statements, Skils’kin assigned him to work directly with the coworker and supervisor who were harassing him. Skils’kin continued to ignore the employee’s complaints and then fired him, despite his multiple years of service, while retaining a white employee hired only three months earlier.
Such alleged behavior violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which protects employees from race discrimination, including race harassment and retaliation in the workplace, the news release said. The EEOC filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Skils’kin, Civil Action No. 2:21-CV-185-NDF).
The consent decree settling the suit requires Skils’kin to review and update its race discrimination and non-retaliation policies, as well as post an anti-discrimination notice. The company will also provide trainings on Title VII, as well as unlawful race discrimination, race harassment and retaliation.
In addition, Skils’kin must provide reports to the EEOC detailing its compliance with the terms of the decree and its receipt of any complaints of race discrimination. The decree also requires Skils’kin pay $100,000 to the employee. The court will retain authority to enforce the terms of the decree for its two-year duration.
“Title VII protects employees from race discrimination and guarantees them the right to work in an environment that is free from racial harassment,” said Mary Jo O’Neill, regional attorney of the EEOC’s Phoenix District. “It is the unfortunate reality that race discrimination still plagues many workplaces, including in Wyoming. In 2021, 27.3% of all charges of discrimination filed in Wyoming included a race claim. The EEOC will continue to take legal action to root out such conduct.”
“Retaliation is the most alleged discrimination complaint filed with the EEOC,” said Amy Burkholder, the field director of the EEOC’s Denver Field Office. “In Wyoming, 63.6% of all charges of discrimination filed in 2021 include a retaliation claim. Employees have the right to complain about race discrimination and race harassment in the workplace. And employers have a legal obligation to ensure those employees are not retaliated against for complaining.”
The EEOC’s Phoenix District Office has jurisdiction over Arizona, Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico and Utah.
The EEOC advances opportunity in the workplace by enforcing federal laws prohibiting employment discrimination. More information about race discrimination is available at eeoc.gov/racecolor-discrimination. More information about retaliation is available at eeoc.gov/retaliation.