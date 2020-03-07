Words can have more than one meaning, often determined by the context in which they are found. If someone says that “My friend saved me from drowning,” it is clear someone rescued that person from dying by drowning. Not as clear is a statement that “This new idea will provide salvation for our country.” What danger is the nation facing, and will this idea solve the issue?
A crucial use of the word “salvation” is when it is used in the Bible, talking about salvation from sin and its consequences. For the 2,000 years since Jesus took on flesh and became a man, the historic Christian church has correctly seen that salvation from sin is the major reason Jesus came to Earth. Jesus said that in Luke 19:10 when he stated, “For the Son of Man has come to seek and save that which was lost.”
The Christian church from its beginning on the Day of Pentecost in Acts 2 has proclaimed salvation from sin and hell by trusting Jesus’ death and resurrection. Peter, in one of his first sermons, says of Jesus in Acts 4:12 that “There is salvation in no one else; for there is no other name under heaven that has been given among men by which we must be saved.”
As Christianity spread throughout the Mediterranean area, the apostles and their converts preached no one but Jesus crucified and resurrected in their sermons, letters and books of the Bible they wrote. Even when the church split into Rome in the west and the older churches in the East, the central theme of both churches was salvation in Christ. Over the centuries, the Roman Catholic Church, the Orthodox churches of the east and the protestant churches coming out of the reformation differed on a number of areas of theology, but not on the centrality of salvation through Jesus alone.
It was not until the 1880s that churches, first in Europe and then in the United States, became so liberal that they went away from a normal reading of the Bible, and put social concern and helping the poor above the central message of salvation in Jesus. Unfortunately, many of the mainline denominations were taken over by liberal leaders in their national offices and liberal professors in what had been great seminaries.
The mainline denominations that left the historic Christian faith included many Episcopal, Methodist, Lutheran, Congregational and Baptist churches. A number of churches in all these groups remained faithful to God’s central message of salvation by faith in Christ alone, but by the 1950s, the liberal churches dominated the national Christian culture.
As God has always done, he began using a number of individuals and groups to put Christ back in the forefront of his message. Billy Graham with huge crusades, Dawson Trotman with Navigators, Bill Bright with Campus Crusade for Christ, Paul Little on college campuses, C.S. Lewis in his apologetic books, and many churches splitting off from their liberal denominations proclaimed Christ without apology.
In the last 70 years, the liberal churches have continued to shrink locally and nationally, while new evangelical churches have seen thousands saved and impacting their world. For 2,000 years, the historic Christian church has preached salvation in Christ, while at the same time taking care of the poor, establishing universities, hospitals and being involved in social issues.
On the first Saturdays of the next nine months, nine important aspects of salvation through Jesus in a study of the “Big Salvation Words” will be presented. A useful breakdown of these aspects of salvation in three groups of three include: The “Basic” Big Salvation Words (Justification, Sanctification, Forgiveness); The “R” Big Salvation Words (Reconciliation, Redemption, Regeneration); and the “Hardest” Big Salvation Words (Imputation, Substitutionary Atonement, Propitiation).
Turn to your religion page the first Saturday of the next nine months to see if you have this great salvation and all its benefits!