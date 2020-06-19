CHEYENNE – The Vandehei Avenue on-ramp to Interstate 25 northbound will be temporarily closed starting Monday while crews with Simon Contractors and the Wyoming Department of Transportation complete slab repairs.
The ramp will be closed for 10 days, weather permitting. Crews will first cut, demo and remove the current slabs, then pour new ones. The new slabs will need time to cure and gain enough strength before the ramp can be reopened.
Motorists planning to use the Vandehei Avenue on-ramp to drive northbound on I-25 will need to plan an alternate route, and a detour will be in place with signage to help guide travelers.
The work is part of a larger slab repair and overlay project underway on I-25 between the Randall and Horse Creek interchanges, which is expected to be complete at the end of November.
Travelers, commuters and commercial haulers on I-25 should stay alert, slow down and obey all traffic signage through the work zone.