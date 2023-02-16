LGM-35A Sentinel Weapon System

The LGM-35A Sentinel Weapon System is the Air Force's replacement for the Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile system after over 50 years of service. It is also the ground-based portion of the defensive network known as the nuclear triad, which provides nuclear missile defense from ground, sea and air.

 U.S. Air Force // Wikimedia Commons

ROY, Utah – Northrop Grumman Corporation has successfully completed a series of wind tunnel tests of the LGM-35A Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which will replace the Minuteman III at F.E. Warren Air Force Base and two other bases.

Using scaled models of the vehicle, stressed under environments from sub to hypersonic speeds, the test campaign validated digital modeling and simulations and proved design maturity of the missile.

