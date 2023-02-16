The LGM-35A Sentinel Weapon System is the Air Force's replacement for the Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile system after over 50 years of service. It is also the ground-based portion of the defensive network known as the nuclear triad, which provides nuclear missile defense from ground, sea and air.
ROY, Utah – Northrop Grumman Corporation has successfully completed a series of wind tunnel tests of the LGM-35A Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which will replace the Minuteman III at F.E. Warren Air Force Base and two other bases.
Using scaled models of the vehicle, stressed under environments from sub to hypersonic speeds, the test campaign validated digital modeling and simulations and proved design maturity of the missile.
“This wind tunnel campaign is an opportunity to put our digitally engineered designs to the test, under conditions that mimic a missile launch,” Sarah Willoughby, Northrop Grumman's Sentinel vice president and program manager, said in a news release. “Predictions from the modeling correlated with the testing results, giving us confidence in our model-based engineering approach.”
Wind tunnel testing is a key early step in missile development because it determines how a vehicle will perform during flight. Tests simulated everything from firing the missile, to stage separation and various flight maneuvers. The team is now updating models to enable full scale predictive environments for the development of Sentinel flight hardware.
The U.S. Air Force’s Sentinel weapon system is a critical modernization of the current land-based leg of the U.S. nuclear triad, replacing the Minuteman III ICBM system that has been in service for more than 50 years. The program represents advancements in technology with the use of digital engineering, advanced tooling, and a modular, open-architecture approach, the release said.