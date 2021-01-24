CASPER – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Wyoming has set Feb. 22 as a cutoff date to batch applications for the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program.
NRCS accepts applications year-round for the Agricultural Land Easements and Wetland Reserve Easements under ACEP. Applications for ALE and WRE received and determined eligible by the cutoff date will be considered for funding. The ACEP program was reauthorized through the 2018 Farm Bill to fund easements for agricultural lands and wetland reserves.
ACEP has two components – one for ALE and one for WRE:
Under the ALE program, funds are provided to eligible entities that can use ACEP funding to purchase agricultural land easements that protect the agricultural use and conservation values of eligible land. Approved agricultural easements would prevent productive working agricultural lands from being converted to non-agricultural uses and maximize conservation of land devoted to food and fiber production. Cropland, grassland, pastureland, rangeland and non-industrial private forestland are eligible.
Under the WRE program, funding is provided directly to landowners for the purchase of an easement, and for restoration. WREs would restore and enhance wetlands and improve wildlife habitat. Restoration funds are used to restore and enhance wetlands, improve habitat for migratory birds and other wildlife, improve water quality, reduce flood damage and encourage outdoor education and recreation. Eligible lands include farmed or converted wetlands that can be successfully and cost-effectively restored.
Contact your local NRCS Field Office or Katie Vaporis at 307-233-6760 for more information.