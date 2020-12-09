The following totals are as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9:
(Note: Numbers in parentheses with a plus or minus sign indicates the amount of change from the previous day; no plus or minus means the number is unchanged.)
Laramie County
Active cases: 1,114 (-11)
Total cases: 6,151 (+78)
Lab confirmed: 5,304 (+72)/Probable: 847 (+6)
Recovered: 5,002 (+87)
Lab confirmed: 4,294(+81)/Probable: 708(+6)
Deaths: 35
Wyoming
Active cases: 4,974 (+13)
Total cases: 37,885 (+410) total cases
Lab confirmed: 32,889 (+334)/Probable: 4,996 (+706)
Recovered: 32,612 (+378)
Lab confirmed: 28,500 (+343)/Probable: 4,112 (+35)
Deaths: 299
Source: Wyoming Department of Health