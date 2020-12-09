The following totals are as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9:

(Note: Numbers in parentheses with a plus or minus sign indicates the amount of change from the previous day; no plus or minus means the number is unchanged.)

Laramie County

Active cases: 1,114 (-11)

Total cases: 6,151 (+78)

Lab confirmed: 5,304 (+72)/Probable: 847 (+6)

Recovered: 5,002 (+87)

Lab confirmed: 4,294(+81)/Probable: 708(+6)

Deaths: 35

Wyoming

Active cases: 4,974 (+13)

Total cases: 37,885 (+410) total cases

Lab confirmed: 32,889 (+334)/Probable: 4,996 (+706)

Recovered: 32,612 (+378)

Lab confirmed: 28,500 (+343)/Probable: 4,112 (+35)

Deaths: 299

Source: Wyoming Department of Health

