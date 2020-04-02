The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the new novel version of coronavirus, as of 5 p.m. Thursday, April 2:

Laramie County: 37 (no reported deaths)

Wyoming: 153 (no reported deaths) in 16 counties; 37 people have recovered

Tests completed at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory: 1,837

Tests completed at CDC lab: 1

Tests reported by commercial labs: 831 (Commercial labs are required to report positive test results to WDH; negative results are not reported consistently.)

Source: Wyoming Department of Health

Tags

comments powered by Disqus