The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the new novel version of coronavirus, as of 5 p.m. Monday, March 30:
Laramie County: 20 (no reported deaths)
Wyoming: 95 (no reported deaths) in 15 counties; 26 people have recovered
Tests completed at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory: 1,389
Tests completed at CDC lab: 1
Tests reported by commercial labs: 544 (Commercial labs are required to report positive test results to WDH; negative results are not reported consistently.)
Source: Wyoming Department of Health