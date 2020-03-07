CHEYENNE – When Traci Buran was training to become a nurse, she learned under the guidance of Sherie Grannan. Now, the two have teamed up to share their health care expertise with south Cheyenne at Affinity Family Practice.
Thanks to collaboration and support from friends and family, Affinity Family Practice held its grand opening Thursday morning at its new location at 903 South Greeley Highway, Suite A.
“I grew up not too far from here,” Grannan said. “When I saw the location, when we toured the building, I felt like this was a really perfect opportunity for us to work in the community and be a part of the community here.”
As a primary care provider, Affinity will serve patients of all ages and accept the majority of common insurance providers. They began accepting appointments Monday.
Buran said the pair’s experience in nursing gives them an advantage in making their patients feel safe and cared for, especially for those who have been intimidated at doctor’s offices before.
“We really just want to look at the whole person, make them feel comfortable and welcome, and make them feel like we’re really individualizing their care,” Buran said. “That’s how we’re going to work together to achieve the best outcomes for them.”
Less than half of the states in the U.S. allow advanced practice registered nurses full practice authority, meaning they can provide health care services without the oversight of a physician. Due to its rural geography and the number of providers, Wyoming allows experienced professionals like Grannan and Buran to provide full-scale health services to their patients.
“It’s really important in Wyoming because that increases access to care,” State Board of Nursing Assistant Executive Director Jennifer Burns said.
Serving south Cheyenne, Grannan said they hope to “give people the time they need to feel like they’re listened to, that we’re giving them a comprehensive care plan, and that they can trust us.”
Within just two months, the two owners spruced up the office space with the help of family and friends, who painted the walls, shampooed the carpets, and provided their love and support.
“Everyone has been so supportive and want to help our dreams of having a daily practice clinic come true,” Grannan said.
Buran agreed, saying, “Personally, I’m just really humbled by the amount of support and the amount of help that people have given us. It’s just not something that I ever thought would have happened in my life.”
Grannan’s mother, Helen Stalker, said she is “extremely proud” of what Grannan has accomplished.
“She’s so excited to do this journey, and to do it on the south side,” Stalker said. “My father had a business on South Greeley, so it feels like she’s kind of bringing that back.”