Why the health care staffing crisis persists despite returning to pre-pandemic employment levels

The American health care system has finally regained the jobs it lost at the onset of the pandemic, but the industry faces a continued uphill battle to bring the next generation of health care workers into the fold.

Around 4 million nurses serve as the backbone of the health care system; they consistently rank as the most-trusted profession in the U.S. Against all odds, they earn that trust while battling subpar working conditions that threaten their ability to do their work. Survey results reveal stagnant pay and long work hours have made it increasingly difficult for nurses to continue in the field, which is all the more problematic as the staffing shortage persists.

And an aging American population faces a harrowing proposition: Without more support for health care workers, the high quality of care Americans expect may simply just diminish.

That's according to the former president of the American Nursing Association, Ernest Grant, an RN with a doctorate in nursing, who addressed the staffing crisis in a U.S. News and World Report panel.

Warnings about a shortage of health care workers "started maybe 15-20 years ago," Grant said.

"It's going to be the consumer that's going to be impacted," Grant added. "Things that could've been avoided or picked up on … because of how overworked staff may be, they may get overlooked."

The current health care staffing crisis trajectory also risks making medical care more expensive. Some of the obstacles begin before professionals even enter the workforce.

SHERIDAN — Many obstacles, from compassion fatigue to the nursing shortage, have changed the face of nursing over the years, Welch Cancer Clinical Supervisor Megan Ripley said.

“Compassion fatigue is huge for oncology,” Ripley said. “It wears on your heart each day to see these patients struggling and suffering so many side effects of their cancer, and many of them end up losing their battles. We grow attached to them, and many of them have come in for months on end.”

