Nursing homes limit visitations to protect at-risk residents

CHEYENNE – As positive cases of the coronavirus continue to emerge across the United States, nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Wyoming are taking precautions to protect their at-risk populations.

The first case of COVID-19 in Wyoming was confirmed last Wednesday, and the state saw its second positive case Thursday in a man living in a Lander retirement center. In a statement regarding the Lander case, state epidemiologist Dr. Alexia Harrist said protecting residents of long-term care facilities remains one of the state’s top priorities.

“There are things we don’t yet fully understand about this disease, but it is clear that older people are among those at the very highest risk of severe illness,” Harrist said.

The issue is especially important given the demographics of Wyoming. A 2018 report from AARP found Wyoming had one of the fastest-growing populations of people age 65 and older between 2016 and 2017. The state also had the second-highest percentage in the country of elderly residents living in nonmetropolitan areas.

The state’s nursing homes are regulated federally, so they have mainly been taking directives from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Their latest guidance, issued Friday, recommends facilities restrict all outside visitation, except for certain scenarios like an end-of-life situation.

After the release of the latest CMS recommendations, nursing homes in Cheyenne have quickly followed suit. Edgewood Aspen Wind and Edgewood Sierra Hills have limited their visitations to only those rare exceptions. Hollie Britton, corporate marketing manager for Edgewood Health Care, said they are also recommending residents not leave their facilities, though that can’t be regulated as strictly.

“We’re asking residents not to leave unless it’s medically necessary,” Britton said. “(But) they’re adults, and we’re just recommending that they don’t leave the building unless it’s medically necessary.”

Edgewood Health Care also has two facilities in Casper and one in Laramie, all of which will be following the same visitor restrictions. The Cheyenne Healthcare Center has also implemented similar restrictions.

Do the five During the current COVID-19 pandemic, it's important to "do the five" to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We are allowing limited visitation only in certain circumstances, such as end of life, or where visits are critical to the clinical and psychosocial needs of residents and patients,” Cheyenne Healthcare Center spokeswoman Annaliese Impink said in a statement. “Visitors meeting this limited criteria will be screened each visit to minimize the risk of potential spread of respiratory illness.”

While nursing homes follow federal guidelines, the state has more purview over assisted living facilities. In a news conference with Gov. Mark Gordon on Monday, Harrist recommended they follow the same CMS guidelines as nursing homes, including those that limit visitations.

Kim Deti, spokeswoman with the state Department of Health, noted there are other differences between the two types of facilities beyond who regulates them.

“Folks who live (in assisted living facilities) often come and go,” Deti said. “Sometimes they even have their own cars. They’re not exactly the same, but Dr. Harrist has said she recommends they follow the same practices and restrictions as what came down for nursing homes.”

Given the fluidity of the situation, CMS could issue updated guidelines at any time, and the state will continue to monitor the situation as it develops.