Nursing homes limit visitations to protect at-risk residents

...MAJOR WINTER STORM TO BRING WIDESPREAD SNOW...WIND...AND
TRAVEL IMPACTS TO SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND NEBRASKA PANHANDLE
BEGINNING WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM
MDT THURSDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM MDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...FOR THE BLIZZARD WARNING, BLIZZARD CONDITIONS EXPECTED.
TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 6 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS
OF A LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH. FOR THE
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL
SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A
LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH.

* WHERE...EAST PLATTE...CONVERSE...NIOBRARA...GOSHEN...CENTRAL
AND EASTERN LARAMIE COUNTIES INCLUDING DOUGLAS...LUSK...
WHEATLAND...TORRINGTON...CHEYENNE AND PINE BLUFFS.

* WHEN...FOR THE BLIZZARD WARNING, FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM
MDT FRIDAY. FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, FROM 9 PM
WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM MDT THURSDAY.

* IMPACTS...AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE
VISIBILITY. CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO LIVESTOCK AND
NEWBORN CALVES. TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TRAVEL SHOULD BE RESTRICTED TO EMERGENCIES ONLY. IF YOU MUST
TRAVEL, HAVE A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT WITH YOU. IF YOU GET STRANDED,
STAY WITH YOUR VEHICLE.

SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.

THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.

&&

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY...

* WHAT...VISIBILITY AS LOW AS ONE QUARTER OF MILE IN FREEZING
FOG.

* WHERE...INTERSTATE 80 CORRIDOR BETWEEN THE SUMMIT AND PINE
BLUFFS.

* WHEN...UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY.

* IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY
AND SLICK ROADWAYS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF
DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. ALSO, BE ALERT FOR FROST ON BRIDGE DECKS
CAUSING SLIPPERY ROADS.

&&

Nursing homes limit visitations to protect at-risk residents

  • Comments
  • 2 min to read
senior care STOCK.jpg

CHEYENNE – As positive cases of the coronavirus continue to emerge across the United States, nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Wyoming are taking precautions to protect their at-risk populations.

The first case of COVID-19 in Wyoming was confirmed last Wednesday, and the state saw its second positive case Thursday in a man living in a Lander retirement center. In a statement regarding the Lander case, state epidemiologist Dr. Alexia Harrist said protecting residents of long-term care facilities remains one of the state’s top priorities.

“There are things we don’t yet fully understand about this disease, but it is clear that older people are among those at the very highest risk of severe illness,” Harrist said.

The issue is especially important given the demographics of Wyoming. A 2018 report from AARP found Wyoming had one of the fastest-growing populations of people age 65 and older between 2016 and 2017. The state also had the second-highest percentage in the country of elderly residents living in nonmetropolitan areas.

The state’s nursing homes are regulated federally, so they have mainly been taking directives from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Their latest guidance, issued Friday, recommends facilities restrict all outside visitation, except for certain scenarios like an end-of-life situation.

After the release of the latest CMS recommendations, nursing homes in Cheyenne have quickly followed suit. Edgewood Aspen Wind and Edgewood Sierra Hills have limited their visitations to only those rare exceptions. Hollie Britton, corporate marketing manager for Edgewood Health Care, said they are also recommending residents not leave their facilities, though that can’t be regulated as strictly.

“We’re asking residents not to leave unless it’s medically necessary,” Britton said. “(But) they’re adults, and we’re just recommending that they don’t leave the building unless it’s medically necessary.”

Edgewood Health Care also has two facilities in Casper and one in Laramie, all of which will be following the same visitor restrictions. The Cheyenne Healthcare Center has also implemented similar restrictions.

Do the five

During the current COVID-19 pandemic, it's important to "do the five" to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. 

“We are allowing limited visitation only in certain circumstances, such as end of life, or where visits are critical to the clinical and psychosocial needs of residents and patients,” Cheyenne Healthcare Center spokeswoman Annaliese Impink said in a statement. “Visitors meeting this limited criteria will be screened each visit to minimize the risk of potential spread of respiratory illness.”

While nursing homes follow federal guidelines, the state has more purview over assisted living facilities. In a news conference with Gov. Mark Gordon on Monday, Harrist recommended they follow the same CMS guidelines as nursing homes, including those that limit visitations.

Kim Deti, spokeswoman with the state Department of Health, noted there are other differences between the two types of facilities beyond who regulates them.

“Folks who live (in assisted living facilities) often come and go,” Deti said. “Sometimes they even have their own cars. They’re not exactly the same, but Dr. Harrist has said she recommends they follow the same practices and restrictions as what came down for nursing homes.”

Given the fluidity of the situation, CMS could issue updated guidelines at any time, and the state will continue to monitor the situation as it develops.

Tom Coulter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. He can be reached at tcoulter@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3124. Follow him on Twitter at @tomcoulter_.

