CHEYENNE – Friday morning, National Weather Service Meteorologist-in-Charge Rob Cox laid down the latest NWS prognostication about the winter storm about to wallop the region.
“This will be a very significant event,” he told those gathered for the virtual weather briefing. “I doubt I’ve ever seen a weather event like this in 10 years here in Wyoming. It will be a significant event, something that will be etched in memory for quite some time. If it all comes together, it will be a one-of-a-kind storm, a one-in-100-years storm, especially along the Laramie Range and just east of it.”
Cox compared the storm’s potential to the Jan. 2-5, 1949, blizzard – one of the worst blizzards on record for the northern Plains – and said he believed it could pile up snow well past the 18 inches dropped by the big 2003 storm.
In anticipation of this, NWS, Cox said, bumped an existing winter storm watch for southeast Wyoming up to a warning, meaning that within the next 12 to 36 hours, “dangerous” winter weather is expected and “considerable travel problems” are anticipated. Nebraska’s Panhandle region remained under a watch.
The storm, a low-pressure system coming off the Pacific Ocean, Cox said, is currently over Nevada and heading east, where it will collide with another system loaded with Gulf Coast moisture.
While NWS still isn’t exactly sure of the storm’s track, Cox remained fairly sure the Laramie Range and areas just east of it would see the biggest impacts.
NWS remains 80-90% certain that snowfall will top 12 inches; 79-80% certain it will top 18 inches; and 50-80% certain that the Front Range will receive “heavy snow,” Cox said. These totals were revised downward from an earlier forecast indicating the potential for more than 30 inches of snow.
Plus, a counterclockwise circulation of wind in the upper atmosphere could bring strong easterly winds with the storm – up to 50 mph gusts – until the storm rolls over the Front Range that is, when a strong convergence will swing the wind direction northeast, Cox said.
This is likely to produce blizzard conditions in some areas, Cox said.
And don’t discount big drifts from blowing snow, Cox noted. The high winds will tend to scatter even wet snow dendrites (crystalline snow particles), resulting in drifts. Also, as the storm heads east, temperatures are anticipated to fall, resulting in somewhat lighter snow that is more likely to drift.
While temperatures will be warmer than February’s arctic blast, wind chills will be 15 degrees and below, NWS predicts.
The impacts of this storm remain severe:
- Hazardous travel, including whiteout blizzard conditions in some areas, through Monday morning. Cox urged no travel, if at all possible.
- Potential power outages.
- Livestock in jeopardy, especially cattle and their calves.
- The potential for a “cardiac snow,” from people shoveling wet, heavy snow, triggering heart attacks.
“This will be a significant event; get prepared, folks,” Cox said to end the briefing.
For weather updates, go online to www.weather.gov/cys/. The state emergency management page is available at https://hls.wyo.gov/.