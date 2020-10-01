CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board recently announced it has sold more than one-third of its inventory of limited-edition Christmas ornaments depicting the Cheyenne Union Pacific Depot.
Each numbered ornament features the Cheyenne Depot clock tower with a time of 3:07 to pay homage to Wyoming, and each also includes a Big Boy Steam Engine insert. This is the second year of the popular holiday item series, which sold out last year with its Wyoming State Capitol ornament.
Each of the 750 ornaments is individually numbered and can be purchased for $20 via cash or check. The ornaments can be purchased at 719 E. 17th St., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Contact Cathie Tabor-Douglas at 307-632-4414 with questions. You can also contact Gary Sims at 307-851-1911, and he will deliver your purchase to your door.
The ornaments will also be for sale at the Oct. 10 Cheyenne Cruise Night, which will support the Historic Preservation Board and the restoration of the Airport Fountain.