CHEYENNE – On Monday, March 1, Black Hills Corporation (doing business in Wyoming as Black Hills Wyoming Gas, Black Hills Power and Black Hills Energy) provided an update to the Wyoming Office of Consumer Advocate regarding the impacts of February’s weather event.
This was a one-in-100-year weather event. Black Hills estimated the impact companywide to be approximately $600 million, with up to $50 million of that being attributable to Wyoming operations.
“We will be reviewing the data and any application and conducting any necessary reviews or audits to make sure that Black Hills only recovers prudent expenses for the cost of delivering natural gas to its customers,” OCA Administrator Bryce Freeman said in a news release. “If we believe that Black Hills did not prudently mitigate some of the expenses that it has incurred to provide gas service, we will propose adjustments to those expenses that will not burden ratepayers with those costs. We may also propose a longer or shorter time period for any recovery from customers, to make the impacts of this situation less severe.
“A regulated utility is lawfully allowed to recover prudently incurred expenses for natural gas,” Freeman continued. “Our recommendation in this situation will burden the ratepayers no more expense than was necessary to provide service.”
The economic conditions from the extreme weather event included both higher demand from customers and much higher market prices for natural gas. Although natural gas has remained at around $3 per thousand cubic feet (MCF) for the winter season, spot market prices during the weather event were over 50 times higher during this period. Unanticipated increases in demand were met with spot market purchases.
“The nature of this issue is very complex. Black Hills is the largest utility provider of natural gas in the state of Wyoming, and also runs a natural gas electricity generating station near Cheyenne for its electric utilities,” said Freeman. “What Black Hills paid for natural gas in response to the spot prices is important, but must be counterbalanced by the utility’s obligation to provide safe and reliable service.”
No Wyoming customers were subjected to gas curtailments or loss of electric service during the weather event. Freeman added that although Wyoming utility customers will be adversely impacted by this event, nearly all utility customers throughout the country have been impacted, some more severely than others.
“The OCA will dedicate substantial time and effort to determine a fair recommendation to the Wyoming Public Service Commission,” Freeman continued.