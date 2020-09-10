CHEYENNE – The Office of Youth Alternatives has been awarded a grant from Cheyenne Regional Medical Center totaling $36,791.
The grant will allow Youth Alternatives to continue providing suicidal assessments and support for struggling youth in the community. Additionally, the grant helps provide 24/7/365 crisis support, safety planning, referrals to ensure the youth’s safety and post-hospitalization follow-up, according to a news release from the city. With increasing needs in the community, this grant will serve to enhance the intervention services currently being provided by Youth Alternatives.
Youth and families experiencing crisis situations may contact the Office of Youth Alternatives 24/7 at 307-637-6480.
“Youth Alternatives is excited to be the recipient of this grant, as it is imperative that we continue to educate the community and provide the necessary resources to our youth who are struggling, as they are one of our most precious assets,” Youth Alternatives Director Jay Sullivan said in the release.