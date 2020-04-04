CHEYENNE – As we continue to navigate this time of uncertainty due to COVID-19, Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr wants people to know that remote counseling services remain available through the office of Youth Alternatives, 1328 Talbot Court.
Counselors are available via teleconferencing to assist with the needs of our community’s youth and families. The office of Youth Alternatives can be reached at 307-637-6480. More information is also available at www.youthalternatives.net.
The office of Youth Alternatives is a division of the city of Cheyenne specializing in a wide range of services to assist youth and families while also focusing on preventative strategies to ensure future success. Youth Alternatives provides family counseling, court services, mentoring, outreach services, crisis intervention and various group services.