CHEYENNE – As the number of people and communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic grows, so do the scams associated with it. Scammers often use public health emergencies as opportunities for new fraud schemes, and because older adults are at greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, they may be a targeted population.
“There is currently no (Federal Drug Administration)-approved vaccine for COVID-19, and although there may be treatments for symptoms, there is no ‘cure,’” Wyoming Senior Medicare Patrol Program Manager Sandy Goodman said in a statement. “However, scammers often use fear-based tactics to convince people that a vaccine or cure is now being offered.”
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other public health officials may contact someone if they believe he or she may have been exposed to the virus, they will not need to ask for insurance or financial information.
The Senior Medicare Patrol recommends that Medicare beneficiaries:
Contact your own doctor if you are experiencing potential symptoms of COVID-19.
Do not give out your Medicare number, Social Security number or personal information in response to unsolicited calls, texts, emails, home visits or booths at health fairs and other public venues. If your personal information is compromised, it may be used in other fraud schemes, as well.
Be suspicious of anyone going door to door to offer free coronavirus or COVID-19 testing supplies or treatments.
Carefully review your Medicare Summary Notice or Explanation of Benefits, looking for errors or claims for products or services that weren’t received.
Follow the instructions of your state or local government for other actions you should be taking in response to COVID-19.
Contact your local Senior Medicare Patrol for help. SMPs empower and assist Medicare beneficiaries, their families and caregivers to prevent, detect and report health care fraud, errors and abuse.
The local Senior Medicare Patrol can help with questions, concerns or complaints about potential fraud and abuse issues. It also provides information and educational presentations. For information or assistance, call Wyoming Senior Citizens and ask for the Senior Medicare Patrol at 800-856-4398.