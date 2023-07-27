CHEYENNE — On the eastern edge of Frontier Park, a series of wooden storefronts make up Old Frontier Town. Re-enactors allow peeks into history, steps away from modern leather vendors and good eats.
Gloria Lincoln, the owner of Noah’s Ark Petting Zoo, has been bringing her animals from Colorado to Cheyenne Frontier Days since 2011. And although she is a business owner first, she enjoys the joy people find in sitting with her animals most.
“(I come back for) the kids and even the parents,” Lincoln said. “I mean, you never get too old to sit down and enjoy animals or relaxing. It’s fun, and then the kids get to see so many different things.”
Though the petting zoo isn’t a historical attraction or a traditional vendor, it provides the authentic feel of real livestock that are well socialized, learning from prior generations of animals how to live in the zoo.
“These are generations of animals, and the babies learned from the moms,” Lincoln said. “If something happens to the mom, I have replacements that know the job.”
Lincoln doesn’t sell her animals in the winter to save on costs, which is common among petting zoos. Instead, she keeps her main animals year-round for people to visit, like Mr. Ed the Horse and Gus the Donkey, who passed away this year.
“Still, we get teary-eyed, especially when we come here,” Lincoln said. “Especially when people ask about Gus.”
Lincoln knows her animals well, including their friends, their personalities and their moods. A big part of this is knowing the animals since birth.
“If an animal learns something from birth, it’s just like us,” Lincoln said. “We learn it from birth, as we grow, and we learn and we are better for it. This way, the animals aren’t scared of people.”
The petting zoo isn’t the only exciting kid-friendly attraction in Old Frontier Town. Down from Noah’s Ark Petting Zoo, samples of barrel-aged maple syrup sit lined up for tasting. Though whiskey-barrel-aged maple syrup may not seem kid-friendly upon first encounter, Tim Burton’s process is 100% child safe.
Burton’s Maplewood Farm provides rum, bourbon and brandy barrel-aged 100% pure maple syrups. They are aged more a year and undergo a unique process to incorporate the flavors.
“He has his own local farm in Medora, Indiana,” stand worker Tracy Stauffer said. “He works with different distilleries around the United States, and they send their barrels to him at the farm. He puts the syrup in them, and then he does what he calls a ‘fire infusion,’ which allows that syrup to flow through the barrel and get the essence. He does that fire infusion once a month for a year to three years.”
A family business, this syrup draws in all kinds of customers, including excited kids thinking they’re getting to taste something with a bit of whiskey, when really it’s all kid-friendly syrup.
“I like the fact that it’s kid-friendly,” Stauffer said. “You know where it’s done, there’s no alcohol in it, and the children can have it. It’s not just for the adults. I cook with it more than I put it on my pancakes and waffles.”
Stauffer enjoys making grilled salmon, grilled ribs and, surprisingly enough, Brussels sprouts with the syrup. She also enjoys the people that come through Old Frontier Town to buy it. Being in her first year working the stand at CFD for Burton, she says she would love to come back.
“Long days are tiring, yeah,” Stauffer said. “But you go home, or go back to your room, you sleep, and you’re all refreshed. Then you’re ready to go the next morning.”
Stauffer is not the only one to love the personalities that are attracted to CFD. Many vendors in Old Frontier Town love CFD for the people it brings in. A seamstress for Rain Maker Western Emporium, Lou Wright, noted just how far visitors to CFD will go to be kind.
“When we get a rainstorm here, this obviously all has to go inside,” Wright said, gesturing to the leather goods. “Well, everyone runs for cover. But I say ‘Can anyone help?’ and they all go … they just start grabbing stuff and bringing it in. That’s so nice. The people are genuinely nice people that we see here.”
The emporium’s owner, Lester Longbone, is invested in quality work, having original shot and liquor stands made from horseshoes, hand-printed leather and hand-carved bowls as just a few of the works he sells.
He was attending CFD well before being a vendor, originally participating in the cattle drive. His stand has been at CFD for the past six years.
“There was a lot of horseshoe art that’s just typical and kind of repetitive,” Longbone said. “And I wanted something different that stood out. I like to have premium products, you know, like boxes and decorated bowls.”
Longbone hand-picks the hides used for his stockings and beer cozies, wanting high-quality work and high-quality workers associated with his products.
“I’m very proud of the work I do,” Wright said. “I try to do quality work. People really seem to like it.”
Beyond working the stand, Longbone is a farmer, so he can only do three shows a year. CFD is his only summer show, and he recognizes his regulars when they roll through.
“It’s a worldwide show,” Longbone said. “You get people from all over the world. And then there’s a lot of locals like Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska … I like repeat business.”
Longbone is not the only vendor investing in making and curating his inventory. Traditional General Store co-owners Larry Stott and Linda Allen are invested in providing a historically involved learning experience in their storefront. Allen sews historically accurate clothing, and Stott beads items for their general store.
“The best compliment we can ever hear is when somebody stands on the outside of that door,” Allen said. “And they look in ... and they go, ‘Wow, that looks like an old-time general store.’”
Beyond providing an accurate aesthetic and immersing customers in their passion, Allen and Stott want to educate their customers in a fun and memorable way.
With matches, or “Sulfur Sticks,” authentic pipes and bricks of tea, the two can walk their customers through the history of any item in their store.
“We get people coming in that keep coming back every year because they find something or learn something when they’re in here,” Allen said.
The general store is one of many setups aimed at maintaining the “old town” aesthetic and educating through demonstration and the sale of goods. And the impact it has on visitors brings them back every year.
“It’s sharing the history with people that we love to do,” Allen said.
Whether you go to learn more about history, relax with animals, try sweet treats or do some quality shopping, Old Frontier Town provides a place for every CFD attendee.
