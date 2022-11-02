Old Gardiner Road opens to public, restoring access to Yellowstone's North Entrance
JACKSON (WNE) — Contractors completed striping Saturday, and the Old Gardiner Road swung open Sunday to visitors to Yellowstone National Park, restoring public access between the North Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs.
Most visitor access to the park’s North Entrance had been closed since the second week in June when storms and flooding washed out several roads in the park, including the main North Entrance Road from Gardiner, which remains closed.
As a stop-gap, officials improved the historic dirt road, sometimes referred to as the old stagecoach road, so park employees and visitors could have access to Mammoth as quickly as possible.
Over the last four months, road crews modernized the Old Gardiner Road. They turned the 1880s-era single-lane dirt road into two lanes. They paved the entire four-mile stretch, installed over 5,000 feet of guardrail, expanded road widths, created new pullouts and built a new approach into Mammoth to avoid a steep grade on the original road.
HK Contractors is the primary construction company on the project, and it is being paid largely through emergency relief funds.
Yellowstone is asking visitors to drive slowly and cautiously on the Old Gardiner Road, which has steep grades and sharp curves. Speed limits range from 15 to 25 miles per hour. Park officials are advising oversized vehicles and vehicles with trailers to use extra caution while navigating curves.
Most other roads in Yellowstone were scheduled to have closed Tuesday. This is to prepare the routes for winter snowmobile and snow coach travel, which begins Dec 15.