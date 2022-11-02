Yellowstone road repair

Repairing a road in Yellowstone National Park. A record June flood had washed out several major roads.

 NPS / Jacob W. Frank

Old Gardiner Road opens to public, restoring access to Yellowstone's North Entrance

JACKSON (WNE) — Contractors completed striping Saturday, and the Old Gardiner Road swung open Sunday to visitors to Yellowstone National Park, restoring public access between the North Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs.


