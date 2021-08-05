CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum will host the Art Uncork’d Extravaganza with Bria Hammock for acrylic painting, Robin Laws for sculpture and Ron Swearingen for pastels, on Thursday, Aug. 19, from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m., on the patio of Blue World Headquarters.

Indulge in an evening of instructed painting, hors d’oeuvres, libations, and socializing. Pick the artist with the medium that intrigues you most and enjoy the creative atmosphere. No experience is required. Just come, have fun, and try something new.

Fees include art supplies, hors d’oeuvres, and libations.

Tickets are $50 per person for museum members, $60 per person for non-members. To purchase tickets, visit https://cfdartshow.com/products/april-2020-art-uncorkd.

To support the museum visit https://cfdartshow.com/products/museum-membership.

