CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum has announced an opening reception for its new entrance and the successful completion of Phase I of its expansion project.

The celebration is set to take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the museum, 4610 Carey Ave.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus