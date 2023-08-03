THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
582 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN PANHANDLE NEBRASKA
BOX BUTTE CHEYENNE
IN WESTERN NEBRASKA
BANNER DAWES KIMBALL
MORRILL SCOTTS BLUFF SIOUX
IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
GOSHEN LARAMIE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AGATE, ALLIANCE, ANGORA, BAYARD,
BRIDGEPORT, BROWNSON, CHADRON, CHADRON ST PARK, CHEYENNE, GERING,
HARRISBURG, HARRISON, HEMINGFORD, KIMBALL, REDINGTON,
SCOTTSBLUFF, SIDNEY, AND TORRINGTON.
Old West Museum to celebrate expansion with reception Thursday
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum has announced an opening reception for its new entrance and the successful completion of Phase I of its expansion project.
The celebration is set to take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the museum, 4610 Carey Ave.
The museum has been an iconic cultural institution, preserving and celebrating the rich heritage of the American West since its inception in 1978, according to a news release. The completion of Phase I marks a significant milestone in the museum's ongoing commitment to enhancing visitor experiences and showcasing the history and culture of the Old West in an engaging and immersive way.
The opening reception will feature a festive atmosphere and a chance to see the museum’s annual CFD Western Art Show and the newest exhibit, "Bridging Cultures," dedicated to exploring the vast relationship between Native American communities and Cheyenne Frontier Days. Light refreshments and hors d'oeuvres will be served.
Admission to the grand opening reception is complimentary and open to the public. The museum encourages all visitors, history enthusiasts and community members to join in this celebration of Western heritage.
