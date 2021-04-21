CHEYENNE – The Delbert Anderson Trio consists of Delbert Anderson on trumpet, Nicholas Lucero on drums and Mike McCluhan on bass. This group will perform at Jazz Night at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum from 6:30-8:30 p.m. April 30.
Tickets are $50 per person, which includes a DAT performance, heavy hors d’oeuvres and an open bar. Purchase tickets for the Jazz Night at www.cfdrodeo.com.
DAT is inspired by early Indigenous music from the Diné tribe. The trio fuses jazz, funk and improvisation with Diné melodies to create an entirely new sound. The group will provide a free Saturday morning wellness program starting at 10 a.m. May 1.
DAT will also host an educational engagement workshop for junior high and high schools students at 1 p.m. May 1. Tickets are $10 per person.