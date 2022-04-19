...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 430, 431, 432, 433, 434, 435, 436, AND 437...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW
HUMIDITY FWZS 433...435 AND 436...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430,
431, 432, 433, 434, 435, 436, AND 437...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 430, 431, 432, 433, 434,
435, 436 and 437.
* WIND...West to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. The combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
A newborn. Photo courtesy of Vital Statistics Services, which is part of the Wyoming Department of Health. Captured via screenshot on April 18, 2022.
CHEYENNE – Last year in Wyoming, new parents had a thing for names starting with the letter O.
In 2021, the state has just reported, Olivia remained as Wyoming’s most common name for newborn girls. And "the very similar name of Oliver was the top choice for boys," according to Vital Statistics Services of the Wyoming Department of Health.
Guy Beaudoin, VSS deputy state registrar, noted Monday that “in addition to family traditions, we know many factors can influence the attractiveness of names over time, such as popular movies, television shows or music, or current popular and celebrity culture. Ultimately, parents make the choice that sounds right to them.”
Below is a list of top 10 names for newborns, ranked via an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle by a VSS spokesperson.
For girls, the top names are, in order of popularity and starting from No. 1: Olivia, Charlotte, Amelia, Emma, Evelyn, Harper, Sophia, Elizabeth, Ava and Lucy.
For boys, the rankings are: Oliver, Liam, Henry, Lincoln, Owen, Noah, William, Wyatt, James and Jack.
Some of the names were tied when it came to their popularity.
Emma, Evelyn and Harper all were ranked No. 4 among baby girls. Owen, Noah, William and Wyatt all tied for fifth place among boys.