CHEYENNE – On Monday, about a month after Mayor-elect Patrick Collins’ decision to replace the police and fire chiefs was publicly announced, the majority of the Cheyenne City Council sent out a letter saying any appointments or reappointments are “the prerogative of a mayor.”
The letter followed a significant amount of backlash from the situation, mainly related to Collins’ decision not to reappoint Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak. Kozak even penned a letter on Dec. 1, asking for the council’s help in smoothing the transition and pointing to the demoralizing effects of Collins' decision on CPD officers.
Still, the council’s letter said, “Whether we, as City Council members, agree with the decision or not, ultimately the Mayor gets to decide whom they want to work with and whom they wish to serve under them. Consequently, it is not our intention to interfere with a process that has historically occurred with the change of past administrations.”
With the exception of Ward 1 Councilman Pete Laybourn, each current member of the council and the three newly elected members who take office in January all signed the letter.
Laybourn said he understands that Collins has the right to choose a new chief, but he said, “I just have a different view.” He added that he plans to bring forth a council resolution that commends both chiefs for their service to the city.
As for the rest of the council, they said in the letter, “In the past, Cheyenne citizens have voted to retain a strong mayoral form of government. Under this style of government, the mayor is authorized, through State Statute 15-3-204, to appoint or remove department heads. In Cheyenne, those positions are reappointed and approved every two years.”
The letter then goes on to point to changes in department heads that were seen in the past, including positions like the city attorney and planning director. During Mayor Marian Orr’s four years in office, she first appointed Jim Voeller as the city engineer, then Amy Allen and finally, Tom Cobb, who serves as city engineer currently.
In closing, the participating council members thanked Kozak and Cheyenne Fire Rescue Chief Greg Hoggatt for their dedication to the city.
“Their service to the city of Cheyenne and their efforts to make Cheyenne a safer community for all of us has been sincerely appreciated,” the letter said.
Collins said he plans to keep the rest of the city department heads on board when he takes office in the new year.